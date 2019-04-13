The scramble continued for another day, for another late-inning puzzle, for another game that would be decided by whether Washington Nationals’ relievers could get outs.

It’s become impossible to watch the Nationals — or talk about them, or even think about them — without looking directly at their bullpen. But Saturday held a twist. That bullpen held sturdy, for two scoreless innings, and Washington used that as a springboard to a 3-2 win at Nationals Park.

Anibal Sanchez gave up two runs and exited after seven strong innings. That is when the Nationals have wilted this season, one game after the next, once the bullpen door swings open and everything’s tossed up into the air.

Then Wander Suero pitched a scoreless eighth with Washington trailing by a run. Then Adam Eaton and Howie Kendrick hit back-to-back home runs to flip the scoreboard in the Nationals’ favor. Then closer Sean Doolittle came in and finished off a tidy victory that, for at least a brief moment, pushed those pressing bullpen issues aside. Doolittle’s first save came after he notched three wins in the season’s first 12 games.

“There’s still some things we can clean up as a team,” Kendrick said. “But nobody is complaining about winning ballgames.”

Manager Dave Martinez stayed late Friday night, after a 6-3 loss, after his players and pitching coach had all gone home. Martinez remained in his office, watching film, wondering how he could get the ball from his starters to his closer without putting games in grave danger. He liked what he saw in Suero’s recent appearances. He called Kendrick and told him he’d start in place of Brian Dozier at second base Saturday. He tried to map out the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, a task that’s nagged him since Opening Day.

And as he did, piecing together combinations, staring at the Pirates’ lineup, Austen Williams was flying east on a red-eye flight. Williams got the call in Las Vegas, while sitting in the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies bullpen, and was told to pack fast. Justin Miller, who gave up the decisive homer Friday night, was headed to the 10-day injured list with a lower-back strain. Williams was needed in Washington.

Williams arrived Saturday morning, went straight to the park and napped for three hours in the sleep room near the home clubhouse. Then he was on the field warming up by 2:30 p.m. That’s how the scramble goes.

“I know, at this point, whoever’s going to get outs is going to get opportunities,” Williams said before the game. “So that’s what I plan on doing.”

That’s the same way Martinez has described this frustrating situation. He will try all eight relievers with every role up for grabs. But Sanchez made his job easier Saturday, starting strong in his third appearance as a National, cruising through three on 36 pitches before confronting trouble in the fourth.

Josh Bell smacked into a sinking liner to left, Juan Soto dove to catch it, yet the ball skipped well under his glove and rolled to the wall. Bell wheeled to third with a triple. Colin Moran, who hit the game-winning home run Friday, ripped a single down the first base line to score Bell.

But the Nationals (7-6) answered in the bottom of the inning, once Anthony Rendon whacked a double to right and Kurt Suzuki singled him in. That extended Rendon’s hitting streak to 11 games — tying a career-high — and set a franchise record with an extra-base hit in 10 consecutive contests. In that stretch, spanning from the second game of the season, Rendon has eight doubles, six home runs, 16 RBI and 18 runs scored.

Pirates starter Chris Archer otherwise carved through the Nationals’ lineup all afternoon. Sanchez was matching him until Melky Cabrera unknotted the game with a solo home run in the top of the sixth. Sanchez’s final line included seven innings, seven hits, two runs, one walk, two strikeouts and 100 pitches. Archer completed seven as well, allowed just four hits, and struck out Wilmer Difo swinging to the end the outing with his ninth strikeout.

“That’s why I’m going to the mound and fight to keep the score as close as I can,” Sanchez said, nodding to what happened next. “Because I know we have a chance to wait for the reaction of the team.”

That came in a tight finish, the kind that’s unwound the Nationals so often this season. Suero started the eighth for the first time this year and retired the Pirates in order. Then came Eaton and Kendrick’s homers, with two outs in the bottom half, and soon Doolittle riding down the warning track in the Nationals’ bullpen cart.

Doolittle allowed a leadoff single to Cabrera that put the tying run on base. Cabrera advanced into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. Then Doolittle used a strikeout and flyout to finish the game and a standing crowd could turn to the exits on their own terms.

They may think, talk, obsess over the bullpen for another day. And they should. But this time, at the very least, that conversation carries a different tone.