A night after not using closer Sean Doolittle in a tie game, and watching it slip away with his best reliever standing in the bullpen, Dave Martinez cut out the middle men.

The Washington Nationals manager asked Doolittle to notch a five-out save, and Doolittle did, and it was the punctuation mark of a 5-3 win over the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park. All season, Martinez has watched a rotating cast of relievers — Trevor Rosenthal, Kyle Barraclough, Wander Suero, Fernando Rodney — blow leads in the eighth inning. But he wouldn’t this time. Not with Doolittle having rested for the past six days. Not against the division-leading Braves.

Martinez had needed four full innings from his bullpen once Aníbal Sánchez exited after allowing three runs in five. He first used Suero, for the second straight game, for two scoreless innings and 32 pitches. He used Rodney, despite the 42-year-old tossing a season-high 32 pitches in Friday’s defeat, to get the first out of the eighth. Then, with the tying run on first, Martinez signaled for Doolittle and the bullpen door swung open.

The 32-year-old finished the inning on eight pitches, skipped off the mound, returned in the ninth and, just like that, had recorded five outs for the third time this season. The Nationals scored an insurance run in the ninth, on Adam Eaton’s third hit, to ease some pressure off Doolittle. The victory brought them to within 5 ½ games of the Braves in the National League East.

There aren’t must-win contests in July. Not for the Nationals. They were once in that kind of desperation mode, while floundering through April and May, but have since steadied this season with one of the best stretches in club history. They entered Saturday atop the National League wild-card standings. They’re more than okay.

But to seize an opportunity, and chase the Braves head-on, this was a big matchup for a number of reasons. Washington’s bullpen took another step back Friday when it was hooked for its third loss in the last week. Shaky relief kept the Nationals from a sweep in Philadelphia last Sunday. It kept them from a two-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles, baseball’s worst team, on Wednesday. Then it buried them against Atlanta, when Martinez questionably went with Rodney for a second inning, instead of a fresh Doolittle, in the ninth.

And when the page was finally turned, and Martinez’s decisions had been burned beneath a microscope, other realities lingered: The Nationals are still without ace Max Scherzer as he recovers from inflammation in the bursa under his right shoulder blade. They still don’t know if Austin Voth, Erick Fedde or Joe Ross will start the series finale. To help their historically bad bullpen — or maybe improve it marginally — Washington plans to recall Michael Blazek from the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies before Sunday’s game. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2017.

So with that uncertainty looming, this was a chance to keep pace before the next roster shuffle begins. The Nationals slumped into an early hole when Sánchez allowed an RBI single to Freddie Freeman in the first. But Washington knotted the score, on Matt Adams’s solo homer in the fourth, before springing ahead with a three-run fifth.

That lead was put in danger right away, when Sánchez loaded the bases with one out, raising the home crowd to its feet. But he got out of that with a double play. Turner leapt for a Nick Markakis line drive, threw Josh Donaldson out at first, and Sánchez smacked his glove in excitement before retreating to the dugout. It only pushed trouble a bit into the future.

Sánchez soon gave up a two-run homer to Brian McCann in the sixth, shaving Washington’s lead to one run, and Martinez walked out of the dugout for the first time. Sánchez, having started slow, then cruised, then wilted against McCann, was finished at 97 pitches. And Martinez now needed 12 outs from his heaving bullpen.

He first turned to Suero, pitching for the second straight day, and the righty polished off his second inning by striking out Ozzie Albies. Rodney came next, despite his workload in Friday’s loss, and yielded a single before getting Austin Riley to chase a high 98 mph fastball. Then Martinez made his final walk out of the dugout, with a white sheet in hand, with the simple expectation that Doolittle could finish it from there.

Twenty-six pitches later, and about 24 hours after Doolittle was left on ice, that plan worked. Doolittle offered a subtle fist pump and went to high-five catcher Kurt Suzuki once the final out was tallied. Martinez calmly watched it reach Victor Robles’s glove and went to give handshakes to his team.