Detroit Tigers (64-98, third in the AL Central in 2018) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (73-89, fourth in the AL East in 2018)

Toronto; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Moore (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays finished 40-41 in home games in 2018. Toronto averaged 8.2 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 16 total triples last season.

The Tigers finished 26-55 in road games in 2018. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits per game last year and totaled 135 home runs as a team.

Blue Jays Injuries: None listed.

Tigers Injuries: Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (right hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.