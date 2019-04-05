Toronto Blue Jays (3-5, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (3-3, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Indians: Shane Bieber (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at Progressive Field.

The Indians went 49-32 at home in 2018. Cleveland pitchers struck out 9.5 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.77.

The Blue Jays went 33-48 away from home in 2018. Toronto pitchers had a WHIP of 1.41 last year while striking out 8.0 hitters per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.