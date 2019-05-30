Cleveland Indians’ Carlos Gonzalez watches his ball after hitting a sacrifice fly off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Yefry Ramirez in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Cleveland. Jason Kipnis scored on the play. (Tony Dejak/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — Three-time All-Star outfielder Carlos Gonzalez and the Chicago Cubs were closing in on a minor league deal Thursday.

Gonzalez’s agent, Scott Boras, said a contract was being finalized.

A three-time Gold Glove winner, Gonzalez was designated for assignment by Cleveland last week after batting .210 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 30 games. He played the previous 10 seasons for the Colorado Rockies, winning the National League batting title in 2010, after debuting with Oakland in 2008.

Gonzalez is a career .285 hitter with 233 homers and 782 RBIs.

___

AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

___

