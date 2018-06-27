FILE- In an April 20, 2018 file photo Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Bosio walks to the dugout during the seventh inning of game one of a baseball doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals in Detroit. The Tigers have fired Bosio saying his contract was terminated for insensitive comments that were in violation of team policy and his contract. The team says it holds employees to the highest standards of personal conduct on and off the field, adding it has zero tolerance for Bosio’s behavior. (Carlos Osorio, File/Associated Press)

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers have fired pitching coach Chris Bosio.

The Tigers announced the move Wednesday, saying Bosio’s contract was terminated because of insensitive comments that violated team policy.

The team says it holds employees “to the highest standards of personal conduct on and off the field,” adding it has zero tolerance for Bosio’s behavior.

The Tigers say they will not have further comment on the matter.

Bosio was in his first season as Detroit’s pitching coach after serving in the same role for six years with the Chicago Cubs.

