Pittsburgh Pirates (9-6, second in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (8-8, third in the NL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Williams (1-0, 2.46 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (1-2, 4.80 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Tigers are 4-4 against the rest of their division. Detroit ranks last in the majors in hitting with a .203 batting average, Niko Goodrum leads the club with an average of .289.

The Pirates have gone 6-5 against division opponents. Pittsburgh has slugged .381 this season. Josh Bell leads the team with a mark of .600. The Pirates won the last meeting 5-3. Keone Kela earned his first victory and Jung Ho Kang went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Shane Greene took his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christin Stewart leads the Tigers with nine extra base hits and is batting .216. Gordon Beckham is 4-for-21 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Bell leads the Pirates with 12 RBIs and is batting .309. Starling Marte is 9-for-43 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by five runs

Pirates: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Tigers Injuries: Matt Moore: 10-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (right quad spasm).

Pirates Injuries: Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jose Osuna: 10-day IL (neck), Kevin Newman: 10-day IL (finger), Elias Diaz: 10-day IL (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.