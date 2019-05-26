Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Gregory Soto winds up during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, May 24, 2019, in New York. (Kathy Willens/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The Detroit Tigers have sent left-hander Gregory Soto to Triple-A Toledo and called up lefty Matt Hall.

Detroit made the moves Sunday before playing the New York Mets. The Tigers used seven pitchers Saturday in a 5-4 loss in 13 innings.

The 24-year-old Soto is 0-2 with an 11.20 ERA in four starts since making his major league debut this season. He pitched Friday night at Citi Field and starred at the plate, going 2 for 2 in his first competitive at-bats since he was a teenager — he singled twice on fastballs from Noah Syndergaard.

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said he expects Soto will make one start in the minors and then return to Detroit.

The 25-year-old Hall was 0-0 with a 14.63 ERA in five relief appearances as a major leaguer, all with the Tigers last season.

