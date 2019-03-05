LAKELAND, Fla. — The Detroit Tigers have assigned top draft pick Casey Mize to minor league camp.

Mize, the No. 1 selection in last year’s draft, pitched two innings Monday for the Tigers against St. Louis. He struck out the first two batters of a 1-2-3 seventh, then allowed a run in the eighth after walking two. Manager Ron Gardenhire says that as starters begin throwing more innings in spring training, it’s harder to find room for other pitchers to get in the game. Mize will go to minor league camp so he can pitch more.

Mize went 10-6 with a 3.30 ERA in 17 starts at Auburn last year . He made four starts in the minors across the Rookie and Class A levels.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.