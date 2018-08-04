Every game matters to the Washington Nationals now, which almost simplifies their day-to-day operations somehow. They began Saturday trailing by 5 1/ 2 games in the National League East. They must win every winnable game. They can not concede any game as unwinnable.

So as the Nationals braced themselves for a day-night doubleheader — the first of two doubleheaders and five games they were scheduled to play in the next four days — they could not do anything but try to win them all. Often, teams say they count a split as a victory, grueling as these days can be.

Though they would probably prefer not to, the Nationals could only hope for a split heading into the evening. They lost the first game of their split doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds, 7-1, after Gio Gonzalez could not pitch his way out of the fourth inning.

The scene in the purportedly messy, tumultuous, paranoid Nationals clubhouse before the games consisted of Gonzalez sitting at his locker with a bat in his hands while Tanner Roark and Stephen Strasburg commented on his ability to use it. Players wandered in and out, some more sleepily than others, none in any particular hurry. Doubleheader days are long, and baseball players are masters of energy efficiency.

[Game 1 box score: Reds 7, Nationals 1]

Strike-throwing efficiency has never been Gonzalez’s strength, and he struggled with it in a new way Saturday. The first inning devolved into one of those maddening Gonzalez frames. He allowed singles to the first three batters he faced. He struggled to get ahead of hitters, so much that the crowd — leftovers from Friday night’s rainout — started cheering him in 3-1 and 3-0 counts, hoping the positivity would help him. Perhaps it did, as Gonzalez limited what might have been a big inning to one run.

But he never found his way. He threw more strikes in the second but allowed hits anyway. He surrendered two-strike hits, including one to Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani. And he served Phillip Ervin a 1-2 change-up that Gonzalez later called “right over the middle.” The pitch eventually landed way beyond the left field fence. The Nationals trailed 4-0 before the end of the second inning.

“It’s weird how it’s working. When you fall behind on guys, you aren’t supposed to be lasting too long. When you get ahead of guys, you aren’t supposed to be out of the game so early,” Gonzalez said. “For me, it’s hit or miss right now. Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.”

Gonzalez leaned on recently jettisoned reliever Brandon Kintzler for advice on his mechanics and suggestions about approach. Obviously he had success before Kintzler arrived and endured struggles while he was around, so any correlation is conditional. But for a player whose success is so dependent on his ability to maintain his mental approach, the loss of a trusted advisor feels worth noting.

Whatever the reason, the 32-year-old left-hander looked defeated all afternoon and could not escape the fourth. He allowed six runs on 10 hits and walked two, his struggles with command more evident in the hit total than the walks. Gonzalez had lasted at least five innings in his last five starts after a series of starts like Saturday’s in June.

But when the Nationals needed innings Saturday, he could not provide them. Gonzalez has allowed at least five runs in five of his past 11 starts. He is not keeping his team in games regularly, a habit that began just when Strasburg got injured — in other words, when this team needed him most.

“It’s just one of those things where you got to battle through it,” Gonzalez said. “It’s one of those learning curves of baseball, and you’re going to keep learning from it.

[Stephen Strasburg could throw off the mound ‘in the next week or so’]

This rotation has stabilized itself lately, so much so that it pitched to the best ERA in the National League over the past week. Wins followed. Gonzalez’s outing served as an unnecessary reminder of what happens when this team’s starters struggle.

“When the starting rotation comes out and keeps us close, that’s huge,” Martinez said. “With our offense, we’re going to score runs.”

But no offense can regularly rally from five runs down, and the deficit grew incrementally as Wander Suero did his best to relieve Gonzalez and save the rest of the bullpen.

The Nationals’ offense failed to score at least five runs for the first time since the trade deadline. For the first time since the deadline, they could not turn runners on into runners in, a problem that undid them over and over in June and July. For the third time since the deadline, Bryce Harper compiled at least two hits. Both of Saturday’s went to the opposite field. When he hits the ball that way, Harper wins MVPs. His continued emergence qualifies as a silver lining.

But doubleheaders like these go quickly, leaving little time to focus on positives or negatives. The Nationals must regroup now, because if there is anything a team trying to mount a late-season charge cannot afford, it is to drop two games in one day to a team not mounting much of a charge at all.