Milwaukee Brewers (89-67, second in NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (87-69, third in NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 8:15 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Brewers: TBD Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (8-8, 3.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Milwaukee start a three-game series. The Cardinals have gone 11-15 in Flaherty’s starts this season. St. Louis is averaging 4.5 RBIs per game this season. Marcell Ozuna leads the team with 85 RBIs. The Brewers have gone 36-37 against the rest of their division. The Milwaukee pitching staff is limiting opponents to just a .234 batting average this year. Mike Moustakas helped the Brewers earn a 2-1 win when these two teams last met on Aug. 19. He went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich is hitting .322 with 178 hits and 32 home runs in 140 games this year for the Brewers. Mike Moustakas has three home runs and seven RBIs over his past 10 games for Milwaukee. Jose Martinez has 16 home runs and 82 RBIs in 146 games for the Cardinals. Paul DeJong has 12 hits and is batting .293 over his past 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .246 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs. Cardinals: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports