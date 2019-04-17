Toronto Blue Jays (7-11, fourth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (8-6, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (0-1, 4.61 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Twins: Jake Odorizzi (0-2, 6.35 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto can secure a series sweep over Minnesota with a win.

The Blue Jays are 3-5 in road games. Toronto has hit 16 home runs this season, last in the American League. Freddy Galvis leads the club with five, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

The Twins are 4-3 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .470, good for third in the American League. Jorge Polanco leads the club with a .755 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and three home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with four home runs and is slugging .547. Jorge Polanco is 17-for-37 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Galvis leads the Blue Jays with nine extra base hits and is batting .328. Billy McKinney is 8-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .272 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Blue Jays: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.57 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Gabriel Moya: 10-day IL (shoulder), Matt Magill: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (elbow), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Jonathan Davis: 10-day IL (ankle), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.