Tampa Bay Rays (86-67, third in AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (70-84, fourth in AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (2-6, 4.22 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Thomas Pannone (3-1, 3.77 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Blue Jays have gone 28-43 against the rest of their division. Toronto’s lineup has 208 home runs this season, led by Justin Smoak’s mark of 25. The Rays have gone 4-5 in games started by Glasnow. Tampa Bay is hitting a collective .261 this season, led by Joey Wendle’s mark of .302. In Friday’s game, the Rays defeated the Blue Jays 11-3. Jalen Beeks got the win for Tampa Bay, his fifth on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron is hitting .255 with 120 hits and 27 home runs in 131 games this year for the Rays. Tommy Pham has two home runs and six RBIs while slugging .711 over his past 10 games for Tampa Bay. Teoscar Hernandez has 20 home runs and 55 RBIs on the year for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has four home runs and eight RBIs while slugging .634 over his past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .288 batting average, 2.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs. Blue Jays: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 12 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

