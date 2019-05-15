New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres, right, gestures as he runs past Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns, left, after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in New York. (Frank Franklin II/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Playing a single-admission doubleheader after consecutive rainouts, the Yankees filled the seats with souvenirs before most fans had arrived.

Gleyber Torres hit two of New York’s four home runs, and the Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Gary Sánchez and Cameron Maybin also homered for the Yankees, who rank near the middle of the pack power-wise this season after slugging a record 266 homers last year. New York has won 19 of 26 games to move a season-high nine games over .500 at 25-16 despite currently having 13 players on the injured list.

“We got two days in a row off,” Torres said. “I think everyone was rested.”

The ballpark was mostly empty for the 3:05 p.m. start time, an odd atmosphere for a Yankees game at home or on the road.

“It felt a little off at first to me,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

By the time most fans were filing in, Orioles starter David Hess (1-5) had allowed a career-high four homers. He completed six innings on 89 pitches, getting charged with five runs (four earned) with six hits and six strikeouts.

Sánchez hit his 12th homer, best among big league catchers. Torres had his second multihomer game this season and fourth of his career.

The Orioles have allowed 88 homers allowed through 41 games, by far the most in the majors. That puts them on pace to give up 348 for the season, which would smash the record of 258 by the 2016 Cincinnati Reds.

“I don’t think it goes over too well,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “It’s always tough. We’ve given up a ton this year and it’s just something that we’re going to have to really improve on to stay in games. You just can’t give up four home runs against the New York Yankees and expect to win the game.”

Yankees left-hander J.A. Happ (3-3) was pulled after 5 1/3 innings and 64 pitches. He allowed three runs and five hits, including solo homers to Trey Mancini and Renato Nuñez. Happ wasn’t thrilled when Boone came for the ball.

“I just wanted to make sure he remembered we had a doubleheader,” Happ said. “He did. He’s got his reasons.”

Following scoreless relief from Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle and Zack Britton, Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth for his 10th save in 11 chances. None of those relievers threw more than 15 pitches, and Boone said some would be available in the late game.

New York entered the game with 57 homers, tied with three teams for 10th in the majors. This was the Yankees’ fourth game with at least four homers this season, and three have come against Baltimore, including a seven-homer, 15-3 win on April 7.

“We just need to not do that period,” catcher Austin Wynns said. “It’s too many home runs. It’s embarrassing. We have to put an end to that.”

Wynns doubled in a run and had two hits for Baltimore. He was a teammate of injured Yankees star Aaron Judge at Fresno State.

Game 1 wrapped in a tidy 2 hours, 12 minutes.

NEEDED REST

Torres said his right elbow is still in “a lot of pain” when he throws after getting hit by a pitch Friday, but getting two days off with the rainouts helped.

“If I can play with pain, I do,” he said.

FRESH REINFORCEMENTS

A day after being acquired by New York from Oakland, veteran slugger Kendrys Morales arrived in the Bronx during Game 1 and was put in the Game 2 lineup as designated hitter.

Center fielder Aaron Hicks was also in the nightcap lineup, his first appearance since straining his back in spring training.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Evan Phillips was brought up as the team’s 26th man.

Yankees: 3B Miguel Andújar has not decided yet whether he’ll have surgery to repair a small labrum tear in his right shoulder. ... LHP James Paxton (left knee inflammation) felt good a day after throwing a bullpen session. He’ll throw off a mound again Friday. ... OF Giancarlo Stanton (left shoulder strain) and SS Didi Gregorius (Tommy John surgery) took 11 plate appearances each in extended spring training. Gregorius said he expects to play shortstop in extended spring games beginning Monday.

UP NEXT

In the second game, Yankees RHP Domingo Germán (7-1) tried to extend his major league wins lead against Baltimore RHP Andrew Cashner (4-1).

