“Only took 7 months to get this finger fixed,” Turner wrote, “but now my ring will fit better!”

Last month, Turner revealed that he had hurried back from the injury earlier this season and never let the finger fully heal. He was on a television set with teammates following the team’s Game 7 victory over the Houston Astros in the World Series when he showed everyone what he’d played through all season. He tried to make a closed fist, but he couldn’t bend the finger far enough.

Turner broke his finger initially April 2 on a bunt attempt against Philadelphia Phillies’ pitcher Zach Eflin. Expecting a breaking ball, Turner got a fastball instead, a pitch that smashed into his finger and sent him to the IL. The shortstop brooded as his team slumped. It was particularly frustrating to a player like Turner who prides himself on durability — he played all 162 games in 2018.

He rushed back with the season slipping away, returning to provide a steady glove at shortstop but struggled at the plate at first, hitting .239 in his first 20 games back. But then, in mid-June, he found his swing and returned to the role of speedy, dangerous leadoff hitter the Nationals needed. He finished the season with an .850 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and became, at the top of the lineup, key for setting up Adam Eaton, Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto behind him.

In the post, Turner thanked doctor and hand expert Michelle Carlson and the Hospital for Special Surgery for their care. Former teammate and current free agent Howie Kendrick commented: “About time. Now you can actually play video games. Lol”

Turner finished the post with something that might embolden the hopes of Nationals fans for next season. If he was a .298 hitter this season hurt, what might he be able to do healthy?

“Can’t wait to start hitting with 10 fingers …” Turner wrote.

