Miami Marlins (62-94, fifth in NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (79-78, second in NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Marlins: Jeff Brigham (0-3, 5.84 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (17-7, 2.57 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 290 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner has been a tough out in the past week. He’s batting .429 with nine hits and a home run for Washington over the past seven days. The Nationals are 21-11 in Scherzer’s starts this season. Washington hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .332 this season, led by Bryce Harper’s mark of .390. The Marlins have gone 25-46 against the rest of their division. The Miami pitching staff is limiting opponents to just a .253 batting average on the season. The Nationals won Monday’s contest 7-3. Justin Miller picked up his seventh win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 21 home runs and 73 RBIs in 122 games for the Marlins. Peter O’Brien has two home runs and five RBIs while slugging .633 over his past 10 games for Miami. Anthony Rendon is batting .308 with a .368 on-base percentage and .529 slugging percentage in 131 games this season for the Nationals. Victor Robles has a .265 batting average, nine hits and two home runs over his past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by five runs. Nationals: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

