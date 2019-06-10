Trea Turner had a home run, a triple and a double in Monday’s 12-1 victory at the Chicago White Sox, but he couldn’t complete the cycle despite getting at-bats in the eighth and ninth innings. (David Banks/Getty Images)

If there was still reason to doubt whether Trea Turner is at full strength, to believe he’s playing because the Washington Nationals so badly need him to, the shortstop saw to those concerns Monday night.

Turner, the Nationals’ sparkplug shortstop, finished a single shy of the cycle in a 12-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, punishing them with a double, a triple and a 425-foot solo home run. And, as it turned out, a lot rode on his burst of production.

It keyed an offensive explosion. It helped him tally two RBI and two runs. It pushed starter Aníbal Sánchez to his second win and, maybe most importantly, eased the strain on Washington’s bullpen before the final nine outs were recorded by Tanner Rainey, Tony Sipp and Trevor Rosenthal, who was sharp in his first appearance since going to the minors to find his command.

Since returning from a broken right index finger May 17, Turner had often seemed slowed by the injury. His throws sailed high and wide of first base. He removed that finger from his hitting grip, and a handful of swings ended with his bat flying into the backstop. But Turner is hitting .352 in his past 12 games and, by staying hot in Chicago, paced the Nationals to a blowout for their 12th win in 16 games.

They are now 31-35 and, with the Philadelphia Phillies’ loss Monday, have inched within six games of them in the crowded National League East.

A day after crushing back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs to beat the San Diego Padres, with Turner bashing the second one, the Nationals started with some small ball against the White Sox. Their first run came in the second when Howie Kendrick turned an 0-2 count into a walk, went first to third on a Matt Adams single and came in on Kurt Suzuki’s sacrifice fly. Their next came an inning later, once Turner tripled and Adam Eaton scored him with a blooper to right off journeyman right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne.

And, right away, the Nationals held a lead for the 18th time in their past 19 games. They were 11-7 in those contests heading into Monday, a handful of their advantages disintegrating before they could tally 27 outs. That had mostly been the bullpen’s fault — Washington’s frustrating theme for 2019 — but it had also gotten two bad outings from Patrick Corbin and, at times, failed to tack on early runs when given the chance.

But here was another chance to roll with a quick lead and bury an opponent before sundown. Turner stretched the lead in the fifth with a solo homer, his fifth of the season. Sánchez, by then, had already sunk into a rhythm and was carving his way through the White Sox. The 35-year-old righty has been dominant since returning from the injured list May 29, giving up just one run in 11⅓ innings ahead of this outing. And he only continued that here, pushing a rough start to this season deeper into the past, mixing seven pitches to give up one run in six innings.

Sánchez’s lone mistake came with Leury Garcia’s two-out solo homer in the sixth, on a 2-0 cutter Garcia lifted just over the right field wall. Yoan Moncada followed with a single and, just like that, Sánchez went from cruising to having pitching coach Paul Menhart visit him on the mound. The bullpen stirred into motion as Rainey began to warm up. Sánchez put out the threat, getting Jose Abreu to bounce out to third, and smacked his glove in frustration as he walked toward the dugout.

He was still at 65 pitches through six, a portrait of efficiency, but Manager Dave Martinez had a conundrum to wrestle with: keep pushing Sánchez through a third time through the order, a task that has been far too tall for him this year, or go to a bullpen that is only beginning to prove itself? Then Turner took a bit of pressure off Martinez by doubling in Victor Robles in the seventh, restoring the Nationals’ advantage to three runs before they exploded for eight more in the final two innings.

It also left Turner a single short of his second career cycle with nine outs to go. He got his first chance in the eighth, against White Sox reliever Thyago Vieira, but struck out looking. He spiked his helmet in the dirt, stared at the left field scoreboard and tore off his batting gloves while pacing up the first base line. He got another opportunity to single in the ninth, after Suzuki extended the frame with a grand slam, and flied out to shallow right.

Setting up a Nationals victory, and Rosenthal’s chance to get back on a major league mound, would have to be enough for Turner on. Martinez has been looking for a low-leverage situation for Rosenthal since he rejoined the Nationals on Saturday, after a month-long rehab assignment with Class AA Harrisburg. This, a sudden 11-run lead in the ninth, was certainly that.

Rosenthal walked the first hitter he faced on four pitches, showing the same lack of control that landed him in the minors. Then Abreu rolled a ball up the middle that looked destined for center field until it wasn’t. And who made the diving stop to start a double play, helping Rosenthal settle in with two needed outs before he finished the game? It was Turner.

Of course it was.