New York Mets (72-83, fourth in NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (78-77, third in NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Mets: Steven Matz (5-11, 4.03 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 140 strikeouts) Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-3, 5.02 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hopes Trea Turner can keep his hot-hitting ways alive as he takes a 10-game hitting streak into the matchup with New York on Sunday. The Nationals have gone 3-6 in Fedde’s starts this year. Washington has a collective on-base percentage of .331, led by Bryce Harper’s mark of .391. The Mets are 35-34 against the rest of their division. The New York pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Daniel Zamora’s 17.2. The Nationals won 6-0 in Saturday’s meeting, Austin Voth earned his first win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario has 137 hits for the Mets this season. He’s batting .260 on the year. Michael Conforto has three home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .639 over his past 10 games for New York. Anthony Rendon has 22 home runs and 83 RBIs this year for the Nationals. Juan Soto has stolen three bases and scored five runs over his past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs. Nationals: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

