ARLINGTON, Texas — Jose Trevino blooped a two-run single, capping a four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning that sent the Texas Rangers over the Colorado Rockies 13-12 on Sunday.

Rockies closer Wade Davis (0-2) retired only one batter while walking four and allowing singles to Rougned Odor and Trevino.

A rookie catcher, Trevino entered his third major league game in the top of the ninth. He is 2 for 8 for Texas, including a game-tying single in Saturday’s 5-2 victory.

Colorado took a 5-1 lead in the seesaw game. The Rangers scored five runs to take a 6-5 lead in the sixth, including Jurickson Profar’s three-run homer off starter Jon Gray.

The Rockies responded with a five-run seventh to go ahead 10-6. Colorado’s Gerardo Parra drove in four runs, three on a bases-clearing double in the seventh.

Texas pulled within 10-9 with three runs in the seventh. Trevor Story hit a two-run homer in the Colorado ninth against Jesse Chavez (3-1).

Yovani Gallardo, pitching for his hometown Rangers for the first time since 2015, allowed the Rockies’ first five runs in five-plus innings.

DJ LeMahieu led off the game against Gallardo by hitting his seventh home run off the left field foul pole.

Nomar Mazara drove in three Texas runs with two singles and a groundout.

Story, the National League leader with 54 RBIs, drove in two runs with his 15th homer.

Gray retired the Rangers’ first 10 batters, striking out seven, before Delino DeShields singled, stole second base and scored on a single by Mazara.

Gray’s only walk of the game led to the five-run sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: LHP Mike Dunn (rhomboid strain) and RHP Scott Oberg threw bullpen sessions before the game. “Both successful,” manager Bud Black said. “No timetable on their returns. I suspect that they’ll throw another bullpen during the next couple days.”

Rangers: RF Mazara (sore left wrist) and C Robinson Chirinos (body soreness) returned to the lineup after missing two games. . SS Elvis Andrus (fractured right elbow) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Round Rock, where he led off Sunday’s game as the DH. Manager Jeff Banister said he expected Andrus to make the trip to Kansas City for a series beginning on Monday.

UP NEXT

Rockies: They return home, where they have lost seven in a row, to play the Mets on Monday. LHP Tyler Anderson (4-1, 4.48) will start for Colorado against New York RHP Jacob deGrom (4-2, 1.55).

Rangers: RHP Bartolo Colon (3-4, 4.94) will start the series opener on Monday at Kansas City against RHP Ian Kennedy (1-6, 5.13).

