COLLEGE FOOTBALL

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University has identified Texas head football coach Tom Herman as the Buckeyes assistant who went with Zach Smith to a Florida strip club when they were both Buckeyes assistants in 2014.

University spokesman Chris Davey told the Columbus Dispatch on Tuesday that Herman was the Buckeyes assistant who was mentioned but unnamed in a 23-page investigation report of Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer’s handling of domestic abuse accusations against Smith.

Ohio State has said Smith ran up a “significant bill” of nearly $600 of his own money at a Miami-area strip club in May 2014. Ohio State could face an NCAA inquiry if the Buckeyes assistants paid for high school coaches who were present.

Texas officials did not immediately comment.

Herman was offensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2014 and left to be the head coach at Houston in 2015.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State coach Urban Meyer’s current suspension and previous paid leave have restricted him from talking football with his staff and athletes during August with one exception — a team meeting the day after the suspension was announced.

Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith were allowed to meet with the players and coaches for about 45 minutes last Thursday, according to emails sent to Meyer by the senior vice president for human resources, Susan Basso.

The emails outlining the details of Meyer’s suspension were obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday through an open records request and first reported by Ohio State’s campus newspaper, The Lantern. Meyer can’t attend practices, meetings or official events, and can’t conduct any business related to being head coach. He also will lose six weeks of salary — approximately $500,000 — in a year he is slated to earn $7.6 million under a deal that runs through 2022.

TENNIS

NEW YORK — Players scrambled for relief from the heat and some retired from their matches when they couldn’t find it at an overheated second day of the U.S. Open.

Novak Djokovic said he felt sick during a changeover in his match on a day when conditions were so difficult because of the heat that U.S. Open officials extended to men an extreme heat rule that only exists on the women’s tour.

“Very brutal,” said 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic, who won his match when his opponent, Marius Copil, retired.

The WTA rule allows women to leave the court for 10 minutes between the second and third sets, and on Tuesday men were allowed to take similar breaks between the third and fourth sets.

Even that wasn’t enough on a day when a heat advisory in New York went into effect at 11 a.m., the same time play began, and was to remain until 9 p.m. Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid-90s and heat index values in excess of 100 degrees (38 Celsius).

BASEBALL

ST. LOUIS — Thrilled with the results, the St. Louis Cardinals thanked Mike Shildt.

The Cardinals took off the interim tag from Shildt’s title and promoted him to full-time manager through 2020, a reward for steering the team back into postseason contention after replacing the fired Mike Matheny.

In danger of missing the playoffs three straight years for the first time since the late ‘90s, the Cardinals have gone 26-12 since July 15 — the most wins in the majors during that span. A 19-5 mark in August has put them into the top spot in the NL wild-card standings.

The Cardinals were 47-46 when Matheny was fired a day before the All-Star break. They’ve cut their deficit in the NL Central from 7 1/2 games to 4 1/2 behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs.

NEW YORK — David Wright is moving up to Triple-A to continue his rehab assignment, but the New York Mets say it’s unlikely the third baseman will play in the majors this season as he attempts an arduous comeback from back and shoulder injuries.

Wright hasn’t appeared in a big league game since May 2016. He batted .188 (6 for 32) with a double, two RBIs and two walks in 10 rehab games at Class A St. Lucie this month.

He was hoping to play a third day in a row Sunday but didn’t feel comfortable and was given a couple of days off.

On a conference call with reporters, Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said Wright frankly hasn’t hit the benchmarks the team was looking for to consider activating him from the 60-day disabled list in September. But the Mets’ captain will play a couple of games with Triple-A Las Vegas this week, as previously planned, to see how it goes.

