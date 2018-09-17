Minnesota Twins pitcher Kohl Stewart throws against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

DETROIT — Kohl Stewart pitched six solid innings for Minnesota, and Eddie Rosario homered before leaving with an injury in the Twins’ 6-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Gabriel Moya pitched the opening inning for Minnesota before Stewart (2-1) took over and worked through the seventh. He allowed an unearned run and three hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Rosario hit a solo shot in the first, his 24th home run of the year. He left in the fourth after aggravating a right quad injury on the play that gave Detroit its only run of the game.

Jorge Polanco added a solo homer of his own in the ninth.

Jordan Zimmermann (7-8) allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings. He yielded a double and five singles in the fourth, when the Twins scored four times.

Nicholas Castellanos had three hits and a walk for the Tigers.

Polanco hit a drive to right in the ninth that was barely foul. The play was reviewed and the call was upheld — then Polanco promptly connected for a homer that was more toward right-center.

Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire had a chance to manage against his son Toby, who is spending some time with the Twins as a coach. Toby Gardenhire is the manager of the Twins’ Class A affiliate in Cedar Rapids.

The Gardenhires came out for the lineup exchange before the game and posed for a picture with the umpires.

ROSARIO HURT

Rosario fell while fielding Jim Adduci’s single to left in the bottom of the fourth, and he stayed on the ground. He attempted to flip the ball to center fielder Jake Cave, but that effort was a bit off target, and it took a moment for Cave to retrieve the ball and throw it back toward the infield.

A run scored on the play, and Adduci ended up on third. Rosario was charged with an error. He remained down for a bit but was eventually able to walk toward the dugout under his own power.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Michael Fulmer is seeking a second opinion after an MRI showed possible damage to the right-hander’s meniscus. He left his start Saturday at Cleveland after tweaking his right knee.

UP NEXT

Jake Odorizzi (6-10) starts for the Twins on Tuesday night against Detroit’s Daniel Norris (0-4).

