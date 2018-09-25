Detroit Tigers (63-93, third in AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (72-83, second in AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, three strikeouts) Twins: Kohl Stewart (2-1, 4.40 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Gibson delivered Sunday against Oakland, surrendering just one run in 7 and 1/3 innings. Minnesota will look to carry that momentum into Tuesday’s matchup. The Twins are 36-33 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has a collective .247 batting average this season, led by Eddie Rosario’s .288 mark. Detroit gives up 6.0 runs per game when Turnbull takes the hill. Ehire Adrianza helped the Twins earn an 8-2 win when these two teams last met on Sept. 19. He went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 180 hits for the Tigers this year. His .302 batting average is eighth in the American League. Niko Goodrum has 11 hits and is batting .324 over his past 10 games for Detroit. Max Kepler has 78 runs and 53 RBIs for the Twins this season. Willians Astudillo has 15 hits and is batting .395 over his past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 23 runs. Twins: 5-5, .287 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs.

TWINS INJURIES: The Minnesota Twins transferred RHP Ervin Santana to the 60-day disabled list with a third finger MCP joint on his right hand on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports