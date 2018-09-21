Minnesota Twins (71-81, second in AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (92-61, second in AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 10:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Twins: Jose Berrios (11-11, 3.81 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) Athletics: Liam Hendriks (0-1, 5.30 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics are 2-4 in games started by Hendriks. Oakland’s lineup has 209 home runs this season, Khris Davis paces them with 43 homers. The Twins come into the contest as winners of their last four games. Minnesota has a collective .247 batting average on the season, led by Eddie Rosario’s .288 mark. In their last meeting on Aug. 26, Ryan Buchter earned the win in a 6-2 victory for the A’s.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has 76 runs and 52 RBIs for the Twins this season. Jorge Polanco has 16 hits and is batting .372 over his past 10 games for Minnesota. Marcus Semien has 155 hits for the A’s this season. He’s batting .258 on the year. Stephen Piscotty has four home runs and 12 RBIs while slugging .722 over his past 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .302 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs. Athletics: 6-4, .281 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports