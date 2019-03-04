Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) throws in the first inning of their spring season baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Fort Myers, Fla., Sunday, March 3, 2019. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jose Berrios will be Minnesota’s opening day starter, the first such assignment for the 24-year-old right-hander.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli announced the decision to reporters on Monday, a natural honor for the team’s only All-Star last season. Berrios posted a career-best 3.84 ERA last year, his third in the major leagues, with 202 strikeouts in 192 1/3 innings.

When the Twins host Cleveland to start the season on March 28, Berrios will be the youngest opening day starter for the team since 24-year-old Brad Radke in 1997. Jake Odorizzi started on opening day in 2018, with Ervin Santana taking the honor in 2016 and 2017.

