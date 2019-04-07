Los Angeles Dodgers (7-2, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-6, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0, .00 ERA) Rockies: Chad Bettis (0-1, 9.53 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Los Angeles in battle of NL West teams.

The Rockies went 41-36 in division play in 2018. Colorado hit .256 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 210 total home runs last year.

The Dodgers went 45-32 in division games in 2018. Los Angeles averaged 8.6 hits per game last year and totaled 235 home runs as a team.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

