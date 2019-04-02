New York Mets (3-1, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (2-3, third in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jason Vargas (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Marlins: Jose Urena (0-1, 9.64 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the New York Mets on Tuesday at Marlins Park.

The Marlins finished 26-50 against NL East Division opponents in 2018. Miami hit 128 total home runs with 2.3 extra base hits per game last season.

The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2018. New York hit .234 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 170 total home runs last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.