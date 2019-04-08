Washington Nationals (4-4, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6-2, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-0, 9.00 ERA) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Washington Nationals on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies went 34-42 in division play in 2018. Philadelphia averaged 7.8 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 30 total triples last season.

The Nationals went 41-35 in division play in 2018. Washington averaged 8.7 hits per game last year and totaled 191 home runs as a team. The Nationals won the season series 11-8 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

