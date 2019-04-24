There was the double ripped into the power alley, and the full-extension single, a surprise steal of third and a swipe of second that left Victor Robles sprawled in the dirt, looking over his shoulder, a wide grin on his face.

There was also a whole baseball game Tuesday night, nine innings and everything, but it came with more evidence that Robles should remain near the top of the Washington Nationals’ lineup. His three-run double in the third inning was ultimately the difference in the Nationals’ 6-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. The center fielder has 11 extra-base hits in 85 plate appearances, and he is hitting .278.

He has been a constant — if sometimes confounding — bright spot of the Nationals’ up-and-down start, and he was a big reason they ended the night at 11-11 instead of two games below .500.

Patrick Corbin took the ball and improved to 2-0 on the season. Washington’s bullpen held on with three scoreless innings punctuated by a four-out save for closer Sean Doolittle. And Robles, all of 21 years old, bundled a look into the future with an answer for the present. He had been fixed in the ninth spot of the order for the first 19 games of the year. That should change, even after he struck out with the bases loaded in the ninth, and even when Anthony Rendon and Trea Turner return from their respective injuries.

There were and still will be growing pains with Robles. But he has shown more than enough upside.

On Monday, Jeremy Hellickson made his first start at Coors Field and gave up five runs in five innings of a 7-5 loss for the Nationals. Corbin could only wish this were his first appearance here, too. The 29-year-old left-hander entered the game with a 6.55 ERA in 11 starts in Denver. He knows how mistakes turn into home runs, how the thin air carries flyballs, how tough it is to face the power-heavy lineups the Rockies roll out each year.

At first he avoided that Tuesday, striking out three of the first four hitters he faced, stalling Colorado’s offense with his slider and well-located fastball. But Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia jumped on a hanging slider in the second. Heading into this series, Tapia had four home runs in 271 career at-bats. Now he had gone deep in back-to-back plate appearances — the first one coming in the eighth inning Monday, the second giving the Rockies a 2-0 lead.

But Washington’s offense made quick work of that deficit. The Nationals strung together four straight hits in the third, capped by Robles’s bases-clearing double. Robles was hitting ninth to start the season so the Nationals could have a “second leadoff hitter” and keep some pressure off the former top prospect. Yet he has been bumped up in the lineup as Rendon, the Nationals’ star third baseman, recovers from a left elbow contusion suffered over the weekend.

Manager Dave Martinez wondered how Robles would handle the switch, and hoped he wouldn’t try to do too much. He wants Robles to be patient, to take his walks, to keep looking to bunt for hits if the infield shifts him to pull. Then Martinez got that towering double that skipped in front of the warning track in left-center. Then he watched Robles break toward third, slide in awkwardly, belly flop past the bag and crawl back ahead of a tag.

Martinez and head athletic trainer Paul Lessard bolted up the dugout steps after Robles’s fourth steal of the season. He has already needed them a few times this season, like when he crumpled to the ground trying to rob a home run during the most recent homestand, or when he slammed into the wall in Miami on Saturday night. But he waved Martinez and Lessard off, brushed the dirt off his uniform and took a deep breath before settling on the base.

Then Robles jogged home on Howie Kendrick’s sacrifice fly to make it 4-2. That’s the give and take.

Robles was at it again in the fifth, singling with two outs and stealing second soon after. It showed how quickly he can manufacture scoring chances, with his bat and legs, even if Juan Soto struck out swinging to end the inning. That can be beneficial from the ninth spot, setting up Adam Eaton or Rendon or Soto to drive him in. But the value increases at the top of the order because he gets more at-bats, sets the table for the Nos. 3, 4 and 5 hitters, and even gets more RBI opportunities.

That happened when Eaton tripled with two out in the seventh. But Robles couldn’t get him in, flying out to right, and that’s when the bullpen took over for Corbin. Corbin’s final line included six innings, five hits, three runs (two earned) and six strikeouts on 103 pitches. He was first relieved by Joe Ross, who retired the only hitter he faced, and then came Tony Sipp to face lefties David Dahl and Charlie Blackmon.

Sipp took care of them and handed the ball to Wander Suero for the eighth. In the first game of the series, Suero yielded a game-winning homer to Nolan Arenado that raised concerns about him pitching in high-leverage spots. But this time he worked around a leadoff double by Trevor Story, getting Arenado to ground out and striking out Mark Reynolds swinging.

The Nationals then stretched their lead in the ninth as the Rockies’ bullpen imploded. They loaded the bases with a walk, double and single, and they scored two runs when Soto walked and Kendrick was hit by a pitch. That gave Doolittle a cushion to lean on as he finished the game, preserving a late push, Corbin’s solid start and a win that had Robles’s fingerprints all over it.