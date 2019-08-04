Patrick Corbin exits the field after being removed from Sunday’s game. He allowed five runs and seven hits in 5⅓ innings, and the bullpen provided little relief. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals did a lot to fix their bullpen in the past week, adding three arms at the trade deadline and making it so, in a perfect world, no one pitcher has to shoulder an outsize workload for the team to get by.

But that doesn’t mean all of their relief problems have disappeared. A big one resurfaced Sunday — the unpredictability of Wander Suero — in a defeat that handed Washington a third consecutive series loss. The Nationals fell, 7-5, to the Arizona Diamondbacks after Suero gave up a two-run single to Adam Jones in the decisive seventh inning.

Starter Patrick Corbin wasn’t sharp in his first outing against his former team, giving up five earned runs in 5⅓ innings. The Nationals couldn’t handle Ketel Marte or Jones, who have beaten them in the past. But Suero’s rough inning, amid his up-and-down season, was what did them in. His ERA, shaved from 5.58 to 4.53 by 9⅓ scoreless innings leading up to this one, shot back up to 4.80. The Nationals, in turn, have now lost seven of their past 10 games.

And maybe the best part of their weekend in Arizona is that they don’t have to come back.

Corbin breezed through his first inning, on just nine pitches, before the Diamondbacks disrupted the reunion. Corbin had been dominant in his previous eight starts, posting a 1.76 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 51 innings. He had not allowed more than three runs in any of those outings, but the Diamondbacks were able to take him out of his weeks-long rhythm, just like they did with Stephen Strasburg in the second game of the series Saturday night.

[Strasburg gets pounded by Diamondbacks in what turns into a laugher]

It started with Corbin walking Christian Walker to lead off the second. Then Jones ripped an RBI double, Corbin walked Wilmer Flores, and Nick Ahmed brought home two more runs with a double of his own. The Nationals had grabbed an early lead on Gerardo Parra’s two-run homer in the top half of the inning. And then it was gone, like a breeze in a heat wave, and Marte stretched the lead with an inside-the-park home run in the next inning.

The Nationals moved back within a run on a solo home run from Brian Dozier in the fourth, and Corbin did settle in for two innings. He worked a one-two-three fourth. He finished the fifth with a double play and, because of the Diamondbacks’ aggressive approach at the plate, he had thrown just 70 pitches. Washington evened the score against the Diamondbacks’ shaky bullpen in the sixth: Matt Adams singled with two outs, Dozier knocked another hit, Parra worked a walk and, with the bases loaded, Adams jogged home on a passed ball.

With the bases loaded again after an intentional walk to Yan Gomes, Manager Dave Martinez could have brought on a pinch hitter — Andrew Stevenson, Victor Robles, Adrián Sanchez and Kurt Suzuki were available on his bench — but he kept Corbin in to hit. Corbin grounded into a forceout, gave up another run-scoring double in the bottom half of the inning and exited with one out and runners on the corners, his 87th pitch leading to his third and final walk.

Martinez traded a critical out during a rally for, well, a Diamondbacks run, one more out from Corbin and a jam for reliever Daniel Hudson. It didn’t seem like a fair deal in hindsight. It certainly wasn’t how Martinez calculated it. But Hudson navigated his way out of trouble, stranding two runners in scoring position and giving the Nationals another chance in a tight game.

They took it right away, staging a quick rally in the seventh and knotting the score again when Anthony Rendon punched in Trea Turner with a single. But that only set up Suero to stumble through the bottom half. He hit the first batter he faced, gave up a single and got two outs to steady the danger before Jones beat him with an opposite-field hit.

Suero soon walked to the dugout with his eyes fixed on the Chase Field turf, his shoulders slumped a bit, his 53rd appearance having gone all wrong. He had been pitching well, and was rested for a change, but he didn’t have complete command of his cutter. He can’t be effective without that. And so he wasn’t, and the Nationals were pushed into another hole, and they headed to San Francisco frustrated, with key players on the injured list and with a bullpen that is still — still — trying to figure it out.