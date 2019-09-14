Sean Doolittle and the bullpen will be bolstered by the availability of the three aces in the starting rotation. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

This month, the Washington Nationals will chew their nails as they try to make the playoffs and clinch home field for a wild-card game. They’ll fret as they watch Max Scherzer struggle through five innings against a tough lineup and wonder if Sean Doolittle can get the hop back on his fastball by Oct. 1. Will the ace and the closer shake off injury rust in time to be their best Mad Max and Dr. Doolittle selves?

While those nags linger, the Nats do get one encouraging piece of news. If they can make it to Oct. 1, they’ll immediately get three new star relievers with amazing stuff. General Manager Mike Rizzo says so.

What neither Rizzo nor ownership provided all year will be granted by the providence or happenstance of a calendar page turning to October.

In the late innings of a wild-card game, or to close out a Game 5 or Game 7 in a postseason series, the Nats’ three new relievers will be Patrick Corbin, Stephen Strasburg and Scherzer.

Yes, the same gents who, in a few days, will be the first trio on any staff ever to have 222 strikeouts each. Why, you might even see one in a crucial mid-series swing game. They’ll be the Big Three Lurkers.

“The hell with roles. There are games when it’s all hands on deck,” said Rizzo on Friday. “It’s been that way for a long time. And that’s how we’ll do it, too, if we get the right circumstances.”

Rizzo only wears his 2001 World Series ring, earned when he was assistant GM at Arizona, on one day a year — his team’s photo day — as a reminder of “why we play.” Looking down at that ring, he says, “Who won Game 7 of that Series for us, getting the last four outs, after he’d pitched seven innings the day before to win Game 6?

“Randy Johnson.”

Then Rizzo went through the list: Chris Sale pitched the final inning of the World Series last season to nail down Boston’s title. Clayton Kershaw, with one day’s rest, closed out Game 5 on the Nats in a National League Division Series in ’16. On two days’ rest, Madison Bumgarner pitched the last five innings to win Game 7 of the 2014 World Series for the Giants. And the Nats used Scherzer out of the ’pen in NLDS Game 5 in ’17. (Yes, he lost.)

In front of Nats Park, there’s a statue of the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the ’24 World Series. At age 36, on one day’s rest, he shut out the New York Giants in the ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th innings — Walter Johnson. This has been going on a long time. But we always forget.

Especially, we forget that the 2019 Nationals are the rare team that has three aces, all of them with the prototypical bullpen arsenal of an elite fastball plus at least one wipeout secondary pitch for strikeouts.

Between the end of the regular season and the last game of the World Series, there are 11 days off, even if every series goes the maximum number of games. You can work this out on your notepad: A team like the Nats — or the Astros and Dodgers, who are also loaded with dominant starters — will never face a game when they do not have at least one of their Big Three available on at least two days’ rest.

Houston and L.A. probably won’t use them that way, or maybe only in a win-or-go-home crisis, because their bullpens are good. The Nats? Aside from Doolittle, who’s first rate if he returns to normal form, who else are you going to summon with a wild-card game or a division series in the balance, either as a bridge to Doolittle or to finish it for good or ill? Strasburg has said in the past, with enthusiasm, that he’d pitch in playoff relief. Scherzer has, Corbin would.

Of course, the Nats, if they are fortunate to go deep in the playoffs, are not going to do this over and over. But if, hypothetically, the Nats get to the NL Championship Series, I think all of the Big Three would be used in relief at least once and some twice — all in the most critical spots. Get serious: Season on the line, it’s not going to be Wander Suero or Tanner Rainey. Fernando Rodney (326 saves) has the grit for such spots. But he’s 42.

Also, the Nats are not paying Scherzer, Strasburg and Corbin a total of $525 million — all of it guaranteed — to lose with their seventh-best pitcher.

“That’s kind of what you paid for,” said Rizzo on Friday. “We always say that top starting pitching is the key to sustained excellence. You pay for that [team-first] character and competitive attitude. Those three are out to win more than anybody I’ve ever met.”

For those who think that the Nats’ current playoff quest defines “quixotic” because it is doomed to fail in October, maybe a rethink is worthwhile. True, the Nats’ bullpen ERA is still the absolute worst in all of MLB (5.39). Rizzo’s trade-deadline relief additions have, at best, been modest upgrades. And Manager Dave Martinez still makes stunning decisions, like calling Aaron Barrett with a 10-3 lead against the Twins on Thursday, but, sentimentally, leaving him in so long that Rodney faced slugger Nelson Cruz and all-star Jorge Polanco when both represented the tying run.

Presumably, if Scherzer or Strasburg pitches seven inning of a wild-card game, it won’t exceed Martinez’s wisdom to let Corbin end it.

The Nats themselves probably have more confidence in their own bullpen than anybody outside that clubhouse. They think much of the problem all season has been a shortage of trusted arms, leading to sequential overuse — and the inevitable inefficiency or injury.

“Going to starters in relief in the playoffs — that’s not a guarantee,” said Nats vet Ryan Zimmerman. “When these guys in our bullpen, who know how to handle that role, have [normal] rest, they’re tough. With all the off days in the playoffs, they should be good.”

That applies to some, not others. Current closer Daniel Hudson has a 0.96 ERA on two-to-four days of rest, but 4.25 otherwise. But, in general, a dubious bullpen is blessed by loads of October days off.

Now, feel free to go back to worrying about the Nats’ recent stumbles, going 4-7 in a streak of games against playoff-quality foes. Fret about that historically homely ’pen all you want. If anything sends the Nats’ wild-card hopes into cardiac arrest, it’s liable to be them.

But if the Nats make it to October, they’re going to get three new relievers. Their spots will be picked carefully. But one, and sometimes two of them, will not have to be told “wear your spikes today,” even when they’re not starting. They’ll already know.

Sleep better. Well, a little.

