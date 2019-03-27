New York Mets (77-85, fourth in the NL East in 2018) vs. Washington Nationals (82-80, second in the NL East in 2018)

Washington; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Nationals: Max Scherzer (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits Washington for opening day.

The Nationals went 41-35 in division games in 2018. Washington pitchers struck out 8.7 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.04.

The Mets finished 40-36 against NL East Division opponents in 2018. New York hit .234 as a team last year and hit 170 total home runs. The Mets won the season series 11-8 in 2018.

Nationals Injuries: None listed.

Mets Injuries: Yoenis Cespedes: day-to-day (heels), Travis d’Arnaud: day-to-day (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

