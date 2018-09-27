PRO FOOTBALL

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers insist they don’t have a quarterback controversy.

Jameis Winston practiced for the first time since serving a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, returning to a team that’s ridden Ryan Fitzpatrick’s arm to a surprising 2-1 start.

Fitzpatrick, a 35-year-old journeyman who’s played for seven teams over 14 seasons, has thrown for 1,230 yards and 11 touchdowns while becoming the first player in league history to top 400 yards passing in three consecutive games.

Winston was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft and started 45 of 48 games the past three seasons.

Coach Dirk Koetter remained mum on who will start Sunday’s game at Chicago.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have placed cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve, sidelining the veteran until at least Thanksgiving.

The Rams also promoted cornerback Dominique Hatfield from the practice squad ahead of their home game against Minnesota on Thursday.

Talib will have surgery on his ankle Thursday after getting hurt during the Rams’ (3-0) victory over the Chargers. Marcus Peters, Talib’s fellow former Pro Bowl cornerback, also injured his calf, but isn’t expected to miss as much time.

Talib is making $11 million in his first season with Los Angeles. He must sit out at least eight weeks, which means he can’t return before the Rams’ 11th game.

Hatfield had three tackles while playing in 11 games last season.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom was dominant in what likely was his final pitch for the NL Cy Young Award, throwing eight stellar innings and leaving with a major league-best 1.70 ERA as the New York Mets blanked the Atlanta Braves 3-0.

DeGrom (10-9) made his final regular-season start, striking out 10 and allowing just two singles against the NL East champions. He retired the final 20 hitters after allowing a single to Johan Camargo.

DeGrom gave up no more than three runs in his last 29 starts to extend his own single-season record. The All-Star ace also matched the overall mark set by Jake Arrieta in 2015-16.

The Braves (89-69) had a six-game winning streak snapped. They began the day two games behind the Cubs for the best record in the NL.

DeGrom recorded his 11th double-digit strikeout game this season and 32nd of his career. Most of his strikeouts came on sliders in the low-90s mph and his velocity was in the high 90s on his fastball throughout the night.

DENVER — Colorado Rockies right-hander German Marquez tied a modern-day major league record with eight straight strikeouts to begin a game on his way to setting the franchise record for most Ks in a season.

Marquez matched a mark against Philadelphia that was set by Houston lefty Jim Deshaies on Sept. 23, 1986, and equaled by New York Mets righty Jacob deGrom on Sept. 15, 2014.

The major league record is held by Mickey Welch, who had nine on Aug. 28, 1884, for New York’s team in the National League.

Phillies pitcher Nick Pivetta broke the string with a slow roller as he reached on Marquez’s throwing error.

Marquez had 10 strikeouts through four innings to give him 220. He surpassed Ubaldo Jimenez’s team record of 214 set in 2010.

HOUSTON — Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. has offered advice and a free playoff ticket to an 8-year-old special needs girl who apparently was yelled at by another fan for loudly cheering at an Astros game.

McCullers tweeted “Chloe, don’t you EVER stop cheering” and offered her a ticket for an Oct. 5 playoff game.

Chloe’s mother, Monica Beaver, posted video from Sunday’s 6-2 Astros win over the Angels that appears to show another fan chiding the girl for being too loud. Beaver says her daughter has been diagnosed with a mood disorder that affects her emotions. Chloe cried after being scolded.

McCullers encouraged Chloe “to cheer us on, as LOUD as you can” during Game 1 and says he’s honored to give her a ticket.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LOS ANGELES — UCLA’s historic Pauley Pavilion will gain a presenting sponsor as part of the school’s $38 million, 10-year deal with a credit union.

The deal with Wescom Credit Union calls for permanent signage on the basketball arena that will read Edwin W. Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.

Wescom says money from the deal will be earmarked for preservation and improvements to the arena, which opened in 1965 and is named for a former regent and chief donor. It underwent a $132 million overhaul in 2012.

The new deal expands an existing partnership between UCLA and Pasadena-based Wescom. The credit union will pay UCLA, the Rose Bowl stadium and IMG $38 million over the life of the contract.

Wescom first attached its name to UCLA football games at the Rose Bowl stadium in 2015.

The deal also calls for an on-campus Wescom branch and five ATMs; improvements to the outdoor patio at the student union; an athlete endowment scholarship fund; and a float in the 2020 Rose Parade.

SOCCER

MADRID — First it was Barcelona. Then Real Madrid.

Both Spanish league leaders were stunned, with Barcelona losing 2-1 at last-place Leganes and Madrid falling 3-0 at Sevilla, marking the first time since 2015 that they lost on the same day.

The thrilling night also was marked by Pablo Fornals’ beautiful goal from about 45 meters (50yards) away in Villarreal’s 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, and by Valencia’s winless streak being extended to seven matches after a draw against Celta Vigo.

Barcelona’s loss came as Lionel Messi made his 700th appearance with the club, including 55 unofficial games. It was the second consecutive setback for the defending champions.

The Spanish powerhouses have 13 points each after six rounds, two points in front of Atletico Madrid, which defeated Huesca 3-0 Tuesday for its second straight league win.

HOCKEY

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry is likely to be out for five months after undergoing surgery on his right knee.

Ducks general manager Bob Murray says the 2011 NHL Most Valuable Player had surgery Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Perry warmed up for the Ducks’ preseason game Monday but didn’t play.

He had surgery to repair his meniscus and a knee ligament, Murray says. Recovery time for the surgery is typically at least 20 weeks.

Perry scored 50 goals during his MVP season. He had 17 goals and 32 assists last year.

Perry is a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Canada. He also won the 2007 Stanley Cup title with the Ducks, his only NHL team.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.