CHICAGO — Two-time All-Star reliever Kelvin Herrera and the Chicago White Sox have finalized an $18 million, two-year contract.

Herrera will earn $8.5 million in each of the next two years as part of the deal announced Tuesday, and the White Sox have a $10 million option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout.

Herrera was part of a dominant bullpen that helped Kansas City win back-to-back pennants and the 2015 World Series.

The 29-year-old right-hander has a 2.82 ERA and 60 saves over eight seasons with the Royals and Washington. He had a 2.44 ERA with 17 saves in 48 games last year for Kansas City and the Nationals, who acquired him on June 18. Herrera did not pitch after Aug. 26 because of a broken left foot.

Chicago is coming off its sixth straight losing season, finishing fourth in the AL Central at 62-100 last year. The White Sox acquired former Tampa Bay closer Alex Colome in a trade with Seattle in November. They also got first baseman and designated hitter Yonder Alonso from Cleveland last month.

