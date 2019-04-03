CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals have postponed their home openers by a day to Friday because rain is forecast.

Chicago’s three-game series against Seattle and the Cardinals’ three-game series against San Diego had been scheduled to start Thursday.

Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez is scheduled to start for Chicago, with lefty Yusei Kikuchi pitching for the Mariners.

Jack Flaherty starts for the Cardinals and left-hander Nick Margevicius for the Padres.

