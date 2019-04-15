Kansas City Royals (5-10, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-9, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Heath Fillmyer (0-0, 15.00 ERA) White Sox: Ervin Santana (0-1, 17.18 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City hits the road to begin the three-game series.

The White Sox finished 30-46 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Chicago averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 182 total home runs last year.

The Royals finished 36-40 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Kansas City averaged 8.3 hits per game last season and totaled 155 home runs as a team. The Royals won the season series 2-1 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.