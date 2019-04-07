Seattle Mariners (8-2, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-4, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Wade LeBlanc (1-0, 6.75 ERA) White Sox: Ivan Nova (0-0, 1.29 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox finished 30-51 in home games in 2018. Chicago averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 259 total doubles last season.

The Mariners finished 44-37 in road games in 2018. Seattle hit 176 total home runs with 464 total extra base hits last year.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

