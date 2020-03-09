Here’s the weird thing: The man whose baseball operations department acquired all those players — the players who, you might remember, won the World Series last year — has a contract that expires at the end of this season. Makes you scratch your cranium, unless it makes you slap your forehead. Try both.

The idea that Mike Rizzo is approaching his 12th Opening Day as the Nationals’ general manager with no assurance that there will be a 13th should not be a story.

The Lerner family, which owns the Nationals, had all winter — and even the first month of spring training — to make it a nonissue. For whatever reason, it has not. And here we are, just more than two weeks from the season, concerned about something that shouldn’t be a concern.

Through a club spokeswoman, Mark Lerner, the team’s managing principal owner and son of patriarch Ted, declined to comment. That’s his prerogative, just as it’s his prerogative to hold an employee to the terms of his contract. The Nationals, with reason, just might think, “What’s the rush?” They sign the checks — including Rizzo’s, for a salary of $4 million on the two-year extension he signed just before the 2018 opener — so they have the power.

Rizzo, likewise, isn’t talking publicly about his status. It’s his prerogative, too. This is some combination of personal and business, and if he prefers to keep it private, so be it.

The problem is that the general manager’s lame-duck status affects more than just the Lerners and Rizzo. Such inaction sends a message to Rizzo’s staff and Rizzo’s players, whether it’s intended or not. Quietly, they wonder: Do they even value this guy?

It’s amazing how the World Series title changes everything. Manager Dave Martinez — who, it’s worth noting, has a deal through this season and a club option for next — went from dunce to savant over the course of a few months. Strasburg evolved from perennial question mark to October hero. A bullpen that caused nightly ulcers saved six of seven opportunities in the postseason. The Nationals not only pushed past the barrier of the first round but won the whole darned thing.

Try taking away what that means in experience — and what it does to résumés.

Winning doesn’t mean the people responsible for that shiny new trophy should all be brought back, regardless of years and dollars. Shoot, you could argue that no one was more important last season or last October than third baseman Anthony Rendon, whose last hit as a National was the home run that began the comeback in Game 7 of the World Series against Houston. Yet Rendon, this spring, is a Los Angeles Angel. It’s a game that’s also a business. Things change.

What we forget, though, is that the characters who provided those moments and won the championship are human. And any human, from CEO to janitor, wants to feel valued.

If the human in question happens to be the head of a department — and Rizzo, as the president of baseball operations, oversees everyone from the coaching staff to the trainers to the clubhouse attendants — then his or her feelings about the job can trickle down to the staff. Trust me: That has happened in this case. Less than five months after celebrating the World Series, the Nationals’ front-office staffers know the contract of their boss expires in just more than seven months. If he feels at all unsettled, then so do they. Should fans care? Eh. Should the Lerners? Well, sure, if they want a fully functional and efficient front office.

The Lerners, it has been pointed out many times, did not make their money in sports ownership. They develop real estate and have done so using methods that have made them among the most successful in the world. They are under no obligation to run their baseball business in a way that conforms to that of other teams. Indeed, given the events of last fall, they may well think, “We won it because we don’t do things like other teams.”

In the knitting circle that is baseball front offices, though, people talk. Those people know that general managers who win the whole thing aren’t normally left hanging with a year left on their deals. The Nats don’t have to play by industry standards. But they can’t deny that industry standards have an impact on how their employees think about their circumstances.

So, unnecessary instability such as Rizzo’s can lead down two paths: talented people already with the Nationals wondering whether they would be happier elsewhere, and talented people who might consider working here wondering whether that’s a smart move for their careers, their mind-set, their families.

Context and accomplishments matter. Had the Nationals failed to come back against the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League wild-card game, or failed to come back against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of their division series last fall (whew, all that stuff really happened, didn’t it?), then Rizzo’s status would have been an interesting topic. For all the sustained regular season success, the Nats would have been seen as five-time postseason failures.

Instead, they won. And about that regular season success: Since 2012, when the Nationals first advanced to the playoffs, they have averaged better than 91 victories per season. Only the Dodgers have averaged more. Only the Dodgers have advanced to the playoffs more times in that eight-season span, though Oakland, St. Louis and the New York Yankees all match the Nationals with five appearances. Other than the Dodgers, who have seven straight division titles, only Boston and St. Louis can match the Nats’ four in that span.

All of this, of course, has come under Rizzo. Pick apart a specific trade or wonder about the construction of a given bullpen. The results, and now the trophy, are there. Where’s the contract that should follow? Who knows? But the fact this is even a question affects not only Mike Rizzo’s bank account and job security but the morale and efficiency of so many of those who work for him.