CHICAGO — Julianna Zobrist, the wife of Chicago Cubs World Series MVP Ben Zobrist, has filed for divorce.

The Cubs placed Ben Zobrist on leave for undisclosed personal reasons on May 8, prompting them team to recall Addison Russell from Triple-A Iowa a little earlier than they planned.

Julianna Zobrist filed for divorce on Monday, according to Cook County Circuit Court records.

Ben Zobrist, who turns 38 on May 26, is batting .241 this season. He is in the final season of a four-year contract with the Cubs.

His wife, the former Julianna Gilmore, is a Christian pop singer who has released several recordings. She has retained Chicago law firm Berger Schatz. The company represented billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin in his split with wife Anne Dias Griffin in 2014.

Russell was left in the minors for extended preparation time after completing a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.



Chicago Cubs’ Ben Zobrist celebrates with Kris Bryant after they scored on a two-run double by Anthony Rizzo during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Chicago. (Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press)

