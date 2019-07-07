The first half of the Washington Nationals’ season officially ended at 4:13 p.m. Sunday, with the final out in Juan Soto’s mitt, another win secured and two competing narratives that can appear together as fact.

The Nationals, built with World Series hopes, were all but finished six weeks ago. Now they could just be getting started.

They have the best record in baseball since May 24, a date that has come up a lot recently and a date that will be attached to this team as long as its charge continues. Washington’s win in its first-half finale, a 5-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals at Nationals Park, looked like many of the victories that revived its season: The Nationals got seven scoreless innings from Patrick Corbin. Their bullpen, once historically bad and now shaky at best, blew a lead in the eighth before it was bailed out in the bottom half with clutch doubles from Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendrick.

And so here the Nationals are, heading into the all-star break atop the National League wild-card standings, just 5½ games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East race. They are 47-42, five wins above .500 for the first time since June 25, 2018, and this all seemed impossible when they were stumbling through the spring. But they since bent themselves into shape, one pitch at a time, one win stacked upon another until they wound up with a fighting chance.

It would be understandable if the Nationals wanted to keep playing, skip the four-day break altogether, force another club to cool them off. Starters Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Aníbal Sánchez and Corbin are in an unshakable groove. Their offense has homered in 21 straight games, extending a franchise record, and has hit 34 in that stretch. They are clicking all over, even if their bullpen still slips every now and then, and have seen returns on most of their offseason investments.

But time off will also benefit a team that leans so heavily on its core. Scherzer, Strasburg and Corbin almost always exceed 100 pitches, and Corbin got up to 104 on Sunday. Scherzer has felt back tightness in his past two starts and, by choosing not to pitch in his seventh All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland, will have eight days before his next outing. Sean Doolittle has made 39 appearances — his career high is 70 — and hasn’t been his best in his past few trips to the mound. Rendon, Soto and Trea Turner, all sidelined earlier this year, have not rested since coming off the injured list.

That’s 55 straight starts for Rendon since returning from a left elbow contusion. He will skip the All-Star Game altogether to deal with left hamstring and quad pain that has nagged him since early June. It’s 46 straight starts for Turner since he came back from a broken right index finger. And it’s 51 straight starts for Soto since returning from back spasms. They could all use the rest.

Yet they first had to take care of the lowly Royals (30-61), who limited Washington’s offense but couldn’t touch Corbin and his disappearing slider. The left-hander struck out five of the first six batters he faced and, in the fourth inning, got some assistance from Victor Robles. The center fielder rushed in to field a Cheslor Cuthbert single, crow-hopped into a throw and nailed Alex Gordon at the plate to maintain the Nationals’ 1-0 lead. Corbin soon escaped the jam by getting Nicky Lopez to chase a slider in the dirt.

But Washington couldn’t solve Royals starter Jakob Junis — it collected just two runs on home runs from Brian Dozier and Robles in his seven innings — giving little margin for error to Corbin and the bullpen. Corbin retired the last 10 hitters he faced and, when he exited after seven innings, had 11 strikeouts. Robles stretched the Nationals’ advantage to 2-0 in the seventh when he whacked his 13th home run well over the left field wall.

Then 42-year-old Fernando Rodney entered, allowed a leadoff single, let the Royals to make it 2-1 and was hooked for Doolittle to try a four-out save. Then Doolittle gave up a game-tying double to Alex Gordon on his first pitch. But the Nationals’ offense stirred to life in the bottom half, using RBI doubles from Rendon and Kendrick for separation, nudging in front for good when Adam Eaton dived home ahead of a throw.

For now, for at least the next few weeks, the Nationals’ sudden rise should be viewed with apprehension. They still have to face the Philadelphia Phillies, Braves, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers, each a tough contender, to finish out July. They still have a bad bullpen. They still have a lot of ground to make up in the NL East.

They still have 73 games to play, even if this year has already felt like a lifetime, and anything could happen. But summer will be exciting when it could have been very bleak. There’s no way to argue with that.

“When you look back as a player, you never say, ‘Man, I hit .300 before the all-star break,’ ” Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday morning. “No, you look at the big picture, which is the end of the year.”

And because of how it played in late May, all of June and the first week of July, Martinez’s team will be assessed the same way.