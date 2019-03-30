Pittsburgh Pirates (82-79, fourth in the NL Central in 2018) vs. Cincinnati Reds (67-95, fifth in the NL Central in 2018)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Williams (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Sonny Gray (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds went 26-50 in division play in 2018. Cincinnati averaged 8.7 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 251 total doubles last year.

The Pirates finished 43-33 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Pittsburgh averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 157 total home runs last year.

Reds Injuries: None listed.

Pirates Injuries: Starling Marte: day-to-day (migraine ).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.