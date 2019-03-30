Atlanta Braves (90-72, first in the NL East in 2018) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (80-82, third in the NL East in 2018)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryse Wilson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Nick Pivetta (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies went 34-42 in division games in 2018. Philadelphia hit .234 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 241 total doubles last year.

The Braves went 49-27 in division games in 2018. Atlanta hit 175 total home runs with 518 total extra base hits last season.

Phillies Injuries: None listed.

Braves Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

