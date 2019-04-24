The Colorado Rockies bullied the Washington Nationals every which way Wednesday, with hard-hit doubles, hard-earned walks, blooped singles and, in the end, another loss to process on a long flight home.

The Nationals fell, 9-5, at Coors Field on Wednesday afternoon, continuing their season-long habit of stumbling after succeeding, creating more questions where answers should be. Starter Aníbal Sánchez was roughed up for six runs in five innings. The Nationals’ defense didn’t help. Their offense was quiet from the fourth inning to the ninth, and two late runs only slightly trimmed a deficit that had stretched against reliever Trevor Rosenthal an inning earlier.

Washington began this six-game road trip staring down two beatable teams — the Miami Marlins in a rebuild, the Rockies banged-up and struggling — but finished it 2-4 and with a 11-12 record.

The Nationals have been bad starters this season, falling to 1-7 in series openers after a loss to the Rockies on Monday. Yet they have mostly been good finishers — Wednesday not included — and are now 6-2 in the final game of a series. Washington has been within one game of .500, either a game above or below, 95 times since the 2018 season began. That is the most in the majors — 22 more than the next closest team — and the Nationals have already been 4-4, 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 8-8, 9-9, 10-10 and 11-11 this season.

Mediocrity can be hard to shake. Wednesday provided another chance to inch in the right direction. The Nationals couldn’t take advantage.

They turned to Sánchez against Rockies ace German Marquez, a 24-year-old who entered with a 2.25 ERA in five starts. Marquez cracked first, giving up an RBI double to Jake Noll in the second inning and a two-run homer to Juan Soto in the third. That was Noll’s first career hit, and it came in his fourth plate appearance. He was recalled at the start of the week as Anthony Rendon continues to recover from a left elbow contusion suffered Saturday. Rendon was available to pinch-hit Wednesday, a sign he could be nearing a return, but he sat out his fourth straight game.

The Rockies’ offense bubbled in the third, starting with Trevor Story’s one-out triple into the left-center gap. Story nearly stopped at second until he saw Soto have trouble collecting the ball. That triggered two innings of nonstop hitting for Colorado, which only benefited from more defensive miscues. The first was a ball hit in no man’s land behind third base, and Noll bobbled it over his shoulder as he, Soto and shortstop Wilmer Difo converged. A catch would have ended the inning. Instead, after it turned into a double, Raimel Tapia two batters later ripped the ball into right, and Adam Eaton broke the wrong way.

Eaton chopped his feet toward the infield, slammed on the brakes and, knowing the hit was sailing over his head, tried to make a last-ditch leap to catch it. But it cleared his glove and rolled to the wall, kick-starting a carousel around the bases for Tapia’s bases-clearing double that put Colorado ahead 4-3. In all, the Rockies, who added Charlie Blackmon’s solo homer and a Nolan Arenado RBI single in the fourth, taxed Sánchez for six runs on seven hits in the third and fourth. Sánchez worked a scoreless fifth, his final inning of the afternoon, but enough damage had been done.

Marquez settled in after Soto’s home run, striking out six and allowing no runs in his final four innings. The Nationals’ offense, without Rendon and shortstop Trea Turner as he rehabs a broken right index finger, has been unable to find a rhythm. Their back-end starters, Sánchez and Jeremy Hellickson, were hit hard in Denver. Their bullpen found some footing against the Rockies — a sliver of a silver lining — but was then reminded that one of its seven arms still hasn’t figured it out.

Rosenthal entered in the eighth for his first appearance in a week. He started his season by giving up seven earned runs without retiring the first nine hitters he faced. And there was more of that pitcher Wednesday: He hit Blackmon, threw three wild pitches and, by the end of a 31-pitch inning, had allowed three runs on a walk and two hits. Rosenthal was signed in October to be the Nationals’ setup man, but Manager Dave Martinez has been unable to use him in high-leverage spots — and this trip ended with more reason to wonder whether he can be used at all.

These Nationals were built with a $196 million payroll and the goal of being much more than an average team. They still have a lot of time to become that, or more. But the early outlook, after 23 games, two road swings and this lopsided loss, is that there’s a lot to address. Washington is a game below .500, where it has so often rested in the past calendar year, and only consistency can separate the Nationals from what they have become.