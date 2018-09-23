,

On the first day the results could not matter, when not even a combination of miracles could get the Washington Nationals into the playoffs, the rain returned.

The Nationals were mathematically eliminated from the National League East race on Friday. They were axed from wild card contention on Saturday. But they still jogged out on Sunday, however damp the field may have been after a 25-minute delay, however vain it may have felt after 155 games led to this, and fell 8-6 to the New York Mets (73-83) at Nationals Park.

There were some reasons to play this series finale, even when the skies opened and it looked like another game may be washed away. No one likes to strike out or give up a hit or, more than anything, lose. Those little victories won’t change the outlook of this lost season, not now, but they can color these finals days with bits of optimism for the future. That is what the Nationals (78-78) are left to show up for.

A few hours before first pitch, with a tarp still covering the infield, starting pitcher Erick Fedde and Spencer Kieboom huddled by the catcher’s locker to break down the Mets lineup. Kieboom, a 27-year-old looking for any momentum heading into the offseason, trailed his finger down a sheet of paper and explained each hitter’s tendencies. Fedde, a 25-year-old trying to prove himself as a major league starter, nodded his head, offered a thought or two, and expressed firm confidence in his slider.

Across the clubhouse, as Fedde and Kieboom continued to plan, Juan Soto ambled to his locker and caught a lighthearted ribbing from Bryce Harper.

“What’s up, man? Why aren’t you in the lineup today?” shouted Harper, watching “NFL Countdown” in a lounge chair, pointing to how little the 19-year-old Soto has rested since joining the Nationals in May.

“Have to ask the manager!” Soto shot back, a wide grin filling his face.

“But you still ready, man?” Harper asked, because Soto could still see action as a pinch-hitter or late-game substitution.

“Oh yeah,” said Soto, still smiling. “I was booooorn ready.”

“That a boy,” Harper finished. “Always be ready to play.”

And so, with no other choice, that was how the Nationals went into their last game against the fourth-place Mets.

They fell behind in the first when Fedde gave up back-to-back singles before Jay Bruce drove in Amed Rosario with a sacrifice fly. Then Fedde loaded the bases with no outs in the third, issuing two singles and a walk, before he erased the rally with a double play and ground out to second.

That set up the Nationals’ three-run burst in the bottom of the inning, starting with the second career home run for rookie Victor Robles, a low-lining shot that just cleared the left-field wall. Trea Turner walked next, set a franchise record with his 123rd career steal, and scored on Harper’s double down the left-field line. Four hitters later, Kieboom walked with the bases loaded, the third run came in and Mets starter Steven Matz was soon hooked after throwing just 78 pitches.

But Fedde was not far behind him. In his fourth start since coming off the 60-day disabled list, the righty struggled to spot his sinker all afternoon and put two more runners on in the fourth. Nationals Manager Dave Martinez took him out at 80 pitches — with five hits and four walks on his line — and reliever Wander Suero could not navigate away from damage. Jeff McNeil singled in a run, then Michael Conforto ripped a cutter into the left-center gap for a bases-clearing triple.

The ball skipped past a diving Michael A. Taylor, rolled to the wall and gave the Mets a two-run lead. That deficit doubled an inning later, with Suero still on the mound, as the Mets used two doubles and a single to plate two more runs.

The rain thickened in the sixth. The grounds crew rushed out between each inning, rakes in hand, to cover the infield dirt with diamond dry, hellbent on keeping the field playable. The Nationals made their own push to save the afternoon, as they so often have in August and September, scoring three eighth-inning runs before Soto got that chance to pinch hit. But he flew out to third, with the tying runs in scoring position, and the Nationals could not come all the way back in the ninth.

And so, with no other choice, they had to again reach for the silver lining on Sunday. Robles homered and tripled in two more runs in the eighth. Turner reached base fives times. Jimmy Cordero got through the seventh unscathed and Jefry Rodriguez did the same an inning later. But the game was already marked by Fedde’s shaky start, the four runs Suero allowed, and that steady rain, a fitting accompaniment for the Nationals’ final, futile stand.