Nobody with the Washington Nationals, at least not publicly, was willing to acknowledge this weekend’s outsized importance to their season. But it was impossible to discount. They understood a poor showing against the Miami Marlins could impact the franchise’s direction for this rest of this season and beyond with the nonwaiver trade deadline on Tuesday. Play poorly and perhaps the front office will sell off pieces. Play well and maybe it’ll buy a couple, if not stand pat and ride it out with the roster with which the team expected to contend for a World Series.

What exactly constituted a poor enough or a good enough showing was unclear, but their flat, 5-0 loss at Marlins Park Sunday in their final game before the trade deadline left them with a series split, which certainly tilts toward poor. The result dropped the Nationals one game under .500 at 52-53 with 57 games remaining. It’s the latest in a season they’ve been under .500 since August 2015. That’s the last time Washington didn’t advance to the postseason. The Nationals departed Miami six games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies and 4½ games behind the second-place Atlanta Braves. Their next game is Tuesday night against the last-place New York Mets, three hours after the trade deadline passes.

Jeremy Hellickson drew the starting assignment Sunday and cruised through a 10-pitch first inning before succumbing to problems with two outs. The trouble began in the second inning with Miguel Rojas dropping a blooper in shallow center field. Magneuris Sierra, the Marlins’ No. 8 hitter, then executed a hit-and-run to perfection, smacking a groundball up the middle to move Rojas to third base. That left the inning up to José Ureña, the pitcher. Ureña entered the day 1 for 30 with 22 strikeouts on the season. The hit was an RBI double. On Sunday, Ureña delivered the Marlins’ third straight two-out single, which scored Rojas and gave Miami the 1-0 lead.

The Marlins (46-61) added a second run with two outs the next inning when Martín Prado crushed a double over Bryce Harper’s head in center field. The hit drove in Brian Anderson, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame. A third two-out RBI hit chased Hellickson in the fifth inning. Prado delivered that one, too — a single to right field that scored Anderson again. As has been the case all season, Hellickson couldn’t survive facing a lineup a third time. He departed having thrown 81 pitches.

The Nationals’ bleeding, however, didn’t stop. Matt Grace replaced Hellickson and promptly induced a groundball that should’ve ended the inning. Instead, Daniel Murphy misplayed it and a run scored. Miguel Rojas then smacked an RBI double to make it 5-0. All five runs were charged to Hellickson, though only three were earned.

While Hellickson relies on command, not overpowering stuff, to navigate through lineups, his counterpart Sunday takes the opposite approach. Ureña’s fastball sits in the mid-to-upper 90s. His secondary stuff can be nasty. The problem is he often doesn’t know where it’s all going. The first four innings Sunday were a perfect case study.

Ureña walked four batters and hit another with a pitch before the fifth. The only Nationals’ hit to that point was an infield single by Bryce Harper. Washington hit the ball to the outfield twice. Ureña’s wildness was beyond effective. It was stumping the Nationals. Then Ureña delivered two perfect innings to complete his six-inning shutout effort.

Washington didn’t fare any better against a meager Marlins bullpen that the Nationals have regularly destroyed this season. Adam Conley, Brad Ziegler, and Drew Steckenrider combined to allow a hit and issue a walk — both in the ninth inning — over the final three frames. The Nationals went down with a whimper, and perhaps for the final time before significant alterations are made to an underachieving roster.