Chicago Cubs (1-5, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (6-1, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jose Quintana (0-0, 4.50 ERA) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs square off against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at Miller Park.

The Brewers went 40-37 in division play in 2018. Milwaukee hit 218 total home runs with 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.

The Cubs finished 41-36 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Chicago averaged 9.0 hits per game last year and totaled 167 home runs as a team. The Cubs won the season series 11-9 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.