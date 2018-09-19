FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2018 file photo New York Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in New York. Chapman could return next week from nearly a month on the disabled list. He has not pitched since Aug. 21 because of left knee tendinitis, which has bothered him throughout the season. The 30-year-old left-hander threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 and was to return to New York for treatment. (Frank Franklin II, file/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has been activated from the disabled list.

New York announced the move Wednesday before the second game of a three-game series against the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox.

Chapman has been out since Aug. 21 with left knee tendinitis. The All-Star left-hander threw a simulated game Monday and said Tuesday that he had recovered well.

He will be available out of the bullpen Wednesday night. New York is trying to prevent Boston from clinching the division at Yankee Stadium for the second time in three years. The Red Sox can clinch with one victory.

The hard-throwing Chapman has 31 saves and a 2.11 ERA in 50 appearances this season.

