SEATTLE — The New York Yankees have activated shortstop Didi Gregorius from the disabled list.

The Yankees made the move before Friday night’s game at Seattle. He wasn’t in the starting lineup, with recently acquired Adeiny Hechavarria at shortstop and batting eighth.

Gregorius suffered a bruised left heal on Aug. 19 and missed 16 games. The Yankees were 9-7 while Gregorius was out. New York holds the top AL wild-card spot.

The Yankees used Gleyber Torres for 13 starts at short and Hechavarria in three while Gregorius was out.

Gregorius is hitting .270 with 22 home runs and 74 RBIs. Gregorius took early batting practice at Safeco Field to get ready for the game.

