Oakland Athletics (97-65, second in AL West) vs. New York Yankees (100-62, second in AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 8:08 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Athletics: Liam Hendriks Yankees: Luis Severino

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland travels to New York to face the Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game on Wednesday. New York has Luke Voit to thank for a chunk of the team’s offensive production over the last week. He’s batting .500 with 10 hits and three home runs in that span. The Yankees have gone 24-8 in games started by Severino. New York’s lineup has 266 home runs this year, Giancarlo Stanton paces them with 38 homers. The Athletics are 21-11 against AL East teams. Oakland’s lineup is slugging .440 on the season, Khris Davis paces the team with a mark of .551. In their last meeting on Sept. 5, Mike Fiers earned the win in an 8-2 victory for the A’s.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jed Lowrie has 23 home runs and 99 RBIs in 156 games for the A’s. Stephen Piscotty has three home runs and 12 RBIs while slugging .690 over his past 10 games for Oakland. Miguel Andujar is hitting .297 with 169 hits and 27 home runs in 148 games this year for the Yankees. Aaron Hicks has three home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .706 over his past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs. Yankees: 7-3, .259 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports