New York Yankees (96-60, second in AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (87-69, third in AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Yankees: Luis Severino (18-8, 3.38 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 213 strikeouts) Rays: Jacob Faria (4-3, 5.17 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Luke Voit has been a tough out in the past week. He’s batting .368 with seven hits and four home runs for New York over the past seven days. The Rays are 6-5 in games started by Faria. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this year, Joey Wendle leads the team with a mark of .301. The Yankees are 40-30 against the rest of their division. New York’s lineup has 145 home runs this season, Giancarlo Stanton paces them with 35 homers. In Monday’s game, the Yankees defeated the Rays 4-1. Sonny Gray got the win for New York, his 11th on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Andujar has 25 home runs and 85 RBIs this year for the Yankees. Andrew McCutchen has three home runs and four RBIs while slugging .632 over his past 10 games for New York. C.J. Cron is hitting .257 with 123 hits and 28 home runs in 134 games this year for the Rays. Tommy Pham has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .789 over his past 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs. Rays: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

