Baltimore Orioles (44-108, fifth in AL East) vs. New York Yankees (93-59, second in AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Orioles: Yefry Ramirez (1-6, 5.50 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Yankees: CC Sabathia (7-7, 3.80 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Baltimore meet to open the three-game series. The Yankees are 14-13 in games started by Sabathia. New York’s lineup has 247 home runs this year, Giancarlo Stanton paces them with 35 homers. Baltimore is hitting .238 as a team this year, Adam Jones’ mark of .284 paces the team. In their last meeting on Aug. 26, Luis Severino earned the win in a 5-3 victory for the Yankees.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini has 129 hits for the Orioles this season. He’s batting .239 on the year. Jonathan Villar has stolen three bases and scored four runs over his past 10 games for Baltimore. Miguel Andujar has 78 runs and 84 RBIs for the Yankees this year. Didi Gregorius has four home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .750 over his past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .214 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 20 runs. Yankees: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

